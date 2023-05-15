ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Runway Beauty: Ashi Singh dolls up in shimmery ruffle midi, watch

Ashi Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a video, where we can see her walking the runway for Beti Foundation. The actress looked stunning in her ruffle shimmery midi

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
15 May,2023 22:05:50
Runway Beauty: Ashi Singh dolls up in shimmery ruffle midi, watch

Ashi Singh has portrayed memorable characters, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. Her notable work includes lead roles in popular shows such as “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,” where she brilliantly portrayed the character of Naina Agarwal, and “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” where she portrayed the character of Princess Yasmine. Her nuanced performances and ability to connect with the audience have garnered her widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan following.

She is currently in the popular show Meet. The actress plays the lead role in the television show alongside Shagun. The show has earned her nationwide fame and love. However, as of now, the actress is making her fans proud as she walked the runway for Beti Foundation.

Ashi Singh walks the runway

Looking all stunning in her designer shimmery black midi dress, the actress graced the runway like a queen. The outfit featured intricate golden embroideries. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair, dewy eyes, pink lips and chic accessories. The actress rounded it off beige strappy heels.

Bollywood Flash sharing the video, wrote, “#ashisingh Walk the Ramp For #Beti Foundation Fundraiser Show By Anu Ranjan”

Here take a look-

Beti Foundation

BETI Foundation is a non-governmental organization that draws its inspiration from the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” movement initiated by the esteemed Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. As a civil society organization, BETI Foundation strives to promote the education and welfare of girls in India, following the lead of this influential national campaign.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Ashi Singh rings retro in crop top and jeans
Ashi Singh rings retro in crop top and jeans
Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch
Ashi Singh’s unapologetic sassy reply to negativity is winning us, watch
Ashi Singh and her 'morning' diaries
Ashi Singh and her 'morning' diaries
Viral Photos: Ashi Singh goes on ice cream date
Viral Photos: Ashi Singh goes on ice cream date
Siddharth Nigam drops pictures after workout, Ashi Singh says ‘kuch bhi’
Siddharth Nigam drops pictures after workout, Ashi Singh says ‘kuch bhi’
Meet BTS: Ashi Singh is annoyed and upset, know why
Meet BTS: Ashi Singh is annoyed and upset, know why
Latest Stories
Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s warm gesture towards fan at airport wins internet
Watch: Priyanka Chopra’s warm gesture towards fan at airport wins internet
Sohum Shah shares BTS from Dahaad sets; writes “thank you for this amazing experience and all the memories”
Sohum Shah shares BTS from Dahaad sets; writes “thank you for this amazing experience and all the memories”
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik shares special throwback snap, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "cheater"
Bigg Boss: Rubina Dilaik shares special throwback snap, Sumbul Touqeer Khan says, "cheater"
Alia Bhatt astounds in denim-on-denim at Mumbai Airport, netizens say ‘5 footiya Deepika’
Alia Bhatt astounds in denim-on-denim at Mumbai Airport, netizens say ‘5 footiya Deepika’
What's cooking at Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi's end?
What's cooking at Katrina Kaif, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi's end?
Sai Pallavi, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna style up in V-neck outfits, see pics
Sai Pallavi, Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna style up in V-neck outfits, see pics
Read Latest News