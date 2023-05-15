Runway Beauty: Ashi Singh dolls up in shimmery ruffle midi, watch

Ashi Singh took to her Instagram handle to share a video, where we can see her walking the runway for Beti Foundation. The actress looked stunning in her ruffle shimmery midi

Ashi Singh has portrayed memorable characters, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. Her notable work includes lead roles in popular shows such as “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,” where she brilliantly portrayed the character of Naina Agarwal, and “Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga,” where she portrayed the character of Princess Yasmine. Her nuanced performances and ability to connect with the audience have garnered her widespread acclaim and a dedicated fan following.

She is currently in the popular show Meet. The actress plays the lead role in the television show alongside Shagun. The show has earned her nationwide fame and love. However, as of now, the actress is making her fans proud as she walked the runway for Beti Foundation.

Ashi Singh walks the runway

Looking all stunning in her designer shimmery black midi dress, the actress graced the runway like a queen. The outfit featured intricate golden embroideries. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair, dewy eyes, pink lips and chic accessories. The actress rounded it off beige strappy heels.

Bollywood Flash sharing the video, wrote, “#ashisingh Walk the Ramp For #Beti Foundation Fundraiser Show By Anu Ranjan”

Beti Foundation

BETI Foundation is a non-governmental organization that draws its inspiration from the “Beti Bachao Beti Padhao” movement initiated by the esteemed Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi. As a civil society organization, BETI Foundation strives to promote the education and welfare of girls in India, following the lead of this influential national campaign.