Shraddha Arya's Bridal Look; Watch BTS Video

The captivating Shradhha Arya is one of the town’s most favorite and gorgeous divas. She is very fair and has a beautiful face cut. Undoubtedly this allows her to look beautiful in every way. Apart from that, she has impeccable fashion taste, making her one of the awaited guests at places. Now a video of herself getting ready as a bride is going viral. Let’s check out.

In the viral video, Shradhha wore a beautiful red and gold embellished lehenga. In the BTS video, the actress was getting ready, and the stylists secured her chunni on her head. The heavy necklace, mang tila, nose rings, chuda, and other things rounded up her accessorizing. The actress looked captivating and charismatic. Also, the artist tried to fix the actress’s lehenga in detail. Isn’t she the best in ethnic look?

Shraddha Arya Social Media

The actress enjoys huge fandom on her Instagram handle, with 5.7 million followers. She keeps her fans engaged with her through her fun videos, snap stories, life updates, and work. In contrast, her style statement constantly attracts the audience and inspires her to style for the occasion. The diva has many talents that we have seen throughout her career. She is one of the best in the entertainment world.

