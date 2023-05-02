Siddharth Nigam drops new swagger photoshoot snaps, Ashi Singh says, "best time with this cutie..."

Siddharth Nigam stuns with his swag photoshoot pictures online, while Ashi Singh shares a candid moment with her friend

The popular tv actors Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh are currently giving us goals with their engaging posts on social media handles. As of now, Nigam has shared a stunning picture on his Instagram handle to share a dapper look in casuals, while Ashi Singh goes on day out with her friend. Scroll beneath to check their whereabouts:

Siddharth Nigam looks dapper in his casuals

Siddharth Nigam took to his Instagram handle to share a set of pictures, looking all grand and dope in his casuals. The actor can be seen wearing a stylish checkered grey jacket that he topped on his white t-shirt. The actor completed the look with his stylish matching trouser pants. The actor completed the look with his gelled pulled back hair, black shades and a pair of black shoes.

Sharing the pictures, Siddharth Nigam wrote, “3:00 am editing skills😅 Style by me 🙌🏻 Edited by me🤓 #checks #outfits #siddharthnigam #event”

Here take a look-

Ashi Singh looks adorable as she posts a candid moment with her friend

As the Meet actress took the day out to spend some time with her friend, we can see the actress posing all cute with her dear friend amid nature, while going all sunkissed. The two beauties decked up in black avatars. Ashi can be seen wearing a casual black tee that she teamed with denims. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair and minimal makeup look. On the other hand, her friend Prachi can be seen all stunning in her black t-shirt that she teamed with black jeans and long hair.

Check out below-

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “best time with this cutie 👸 #lonavla #postoftheday #itslit #itslifebaby #sunrise”

Siddharth Nigam-Ashi Singh

The duo became popular after their amazing work in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Siddharth played the role of Aladdin in the show. While Ashi played the role of Yasmine. Both their work got immense love from the netizens in no time.