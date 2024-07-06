The Khiladi is Back! Karanveer Mehra Returns to Action with Khatron Ke Khiladi

He began his career with the show, ‘Remix’ in 2005. Currently, he is seen in Hott studio’s web series’ Couple of Mistakes’, opposite Barkha Bisht. He was also seen playing the lead role in Sony SAB TV, ‘Biwi aur Main.’ Karan added Veer to his name in this instruction from his grandmother. Veer is the name of Karan’s late grandfather. He was also seen in Bollywood movies such as ‘Ragini MMS 2’, ‘Mere Dad Ki Maruti,’ ‘Blood Money,’ ‘Badmashiyaan’ and ‘Amen.’

Actress Barkha Sengupta shared the exciting news on her Instagram story, tagging Karanvir Mehra and writing, “The Khiladi is Back.” “He has also appeared in several reality shows, including “Nach Baliye” and “Bigg Boss.” In his personal life, Karanveer Mehra is married to actress Nisha Rawal, and the couple has a son together.

“Khatron Ke Khiladi” is a reality show that pushes contestants to their limits, testing their physical and mental strength. The show is produced by Endemol Shine India and airs on Colors TV. The new season promises to be bigger and better, with a new set of contestants and challenging tasks.

The show’s plot revolves around a group of celebrities who come together to face their fears and compete in various stunts and challenges. The contestants are mentored by the show’s host, Rohit Shetty, who guides them through the tasks and provides support and encouragement.

With Karanveer Mehra’s return to the small screen, the excitement is palpable. His participation in ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ season 14 is not just a return, but a game-changer. His presence will undoubtedly add an extra layer of thrill and anticipation to the show. Get ready for the ultimate thrill ride!