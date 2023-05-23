ADVERTISEMENT
“There’s no growth”, says Ashi Singh after her exit from Meet hit headlines

Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey made the significant choice to submit their resignations, currently in the process of serving their notice period, as per reports online

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
23 May,2023 00:05:12
"There's no growth", says Ashi Singh after her exit from Meet hit headlines

Ashi Singh has garnered a significant following on social media, where she enjoys immense popularity among fans. With her engaging posts, captivating photos, and delightful interactions, she has managed to captivate the hearts of her followers.

Apart from being a spectacular actor that she is, her social media posts always keep us rejuvenated. And here is her latest post from the row that would leave you all inspired. Check below

Ashi Singh’s latest post

Amid the buzz of her leaving the show Meet, the actress took to her social media handle to share a post that says, “There’s no growth in your comfort zone, there’s no comfort in your growth zone”

Ashi Singh to quit Meet

In an intriguing turn of events, rumors have emerged suggesting that the makers of “Meet Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet” had contemplated introducing yet another time leap in the storyline. However, lead actors Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey reportedly expressed their discontent with the idea, ultimately leading to their decision to bid farewell to the show in which they portray the central characters.

Just a few weeks ago, Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey made the significant choice to submit their resignations, currently in the process of serving their notice period, as per reports. While the talented duo has chosen to remain tight-lipped regarding the news of their departure from Shashi Sumeet’s popular series, their actions speak volumes.

Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

