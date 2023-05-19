ADVERTISEMENT
Viral Photo: Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh caught candid at party

Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh’s picture has gone viral on the internet, where we can see the two getting all candid together at a party. Check out the picture below. Nigam and Ashi worked together in Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

The dynamic duo, Siddharth Nigam and Ashi Singh became popular after they worked together in the popular show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. Nigam played the role of Aladdin in the show while Singh portrayed as Yasmine. Their chemistry earned immense love and veneration from the netizens.

In the picture that Ashi Singh shared on his Instagram handle we can see the duo getting all candid and cosy together. They are close friends off the screen. Nigam can be seen in a stylish grey casual shirt that he teamed with his messy hair and stubble beard.

While Ashi Singh prompted nothing but grace in the picture. She can be seen wearing a beautiful red bralette that she topped with a sleeveless black shirt. She completed the look with her long hair and minimal makeup.

Siddharth Nigam’s work front

Siddharth Nigam has established himself as a powerhouse in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with his mesmerizing performances and awe-inspiring stunts. From his breakthrough role as a young Aamir Khan in “Dhoom 3” to his captivating portrayal of the legendary King Ashoka in the television series “Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat,” Siddharth has consistently proved that he is a force to be reckoned with. His remarkable agility and unwavering dedication to his craft have earned him immense admiration from fans worldwide.

Ashi Singh’s work front

On the other hand, Ashi Singh’s journey to success has been equally remarkable. She shot to fame with her portrayal of Naina Agarwal in the immensely popular television series “Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai.” Ashi’s enchanting charisma, nuanced acting skills, and effortless ability to connect with her audience have made her a household name. With her versatility and consistently impressive performances, she has solidified her position as a rising star in the industry.

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

