Vivian Dsena Wraps Up Shoot For Udaariyaan; Puts Up A Gratitude Post

Popular actor Vivian Dsena bids adieu to Colors’ Udaariyaan produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment. With his character’s death in the show, Vivian has moved out of the show which is all set to see a generation leap soon. As we know, Vivian Dsena played the Good Samaritan, Sartaj Singh, who has been the biggest support system for Nehmat (Twinkle Arora), from the time she got separated from Ekam (Hitesh Bhardwaj). Vivian’s character in the show has only been a ‘giver’ and it was a great pleasure seeing him on the show.

As written by us at IWMBuzz.com, Vivian’s character Sartaj dies in the car accident that is planned by Jasmine (Isha Malviya). And Vivian shot for his last day on the set of Udaariyaan, and with a heavy heart, he acknowledged this beautiful journey.

He wrote on social media,

As the incredible journey of Sartaj comes to an end, I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks to each and every one of you for your unwavering dedication, love support and passion ❤️🙏🏻

This journey wouldn’t have come to life without your invaluable contributions.

Ravi & Sargun – Thank You For Giving Me Sartaj, Where I was able to Portray A Different Character & Experience New Emotions..

To The Entire Cast & Crew of #Udaariyaan, Thank You All For Giving So Much Love & Warmth..

God Bless You All 🤲❤️

With profound Appreciation and gratitude

Yours,

VD #SartajSingh

He also posted a cute picture with the entire cast of Udaariyaan. Actors Hitesh Bhardwaj, Twinkle Arora are also part of the picture.

We simply enjoyed watching you in this role of Sartaj, Vivian!! Wish you all the very best for your future!!

