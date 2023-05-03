Watch: Ashi Singh keeps the fun alive as she goes on camping in mountains

Ashi Singh, the Meet actress took to her Instagram stories to share some beautiful pictures from her camping site, check out below

Ashi Singh is currently having her best times in the mountains as she headed for adventurous camping with her friends. The actress took to her Instagram stories to share a set of pictures and videos on her social media handle, giving us nothing but goals. Check out below-

Ashi Singh shares camping pictures

In the videos, we can see Ashi Singh with her friends having her best times. Going to and fro and having fun by the camps is truly giving us goals. What’s more we can also see Ashi Singh and her friends having a fun banter together while on the camp. Earlier, Singh shared candid pictures from the camp site on her Instagram too, with her friends.

Check out below-

Camping in the mountains

Nestled high in the rugged terrain, camping in the mountains is a beloved pastime for outdoor enthusiasts seeking to escape the pressures of urban life. The stunning vistas and unspoiled wilderness make for an idyllic backdrop to this quintessential American experience.

However, such an endeavor requires extensive preparation, a commitment to self-sufficiency, and a sense of adventure. While basking in the stunning beauty of mountain ranges, one must take into account the unpredictable weather, wildlife encounters, and the isolation of the terrain.

Ashi Singh’s work front

The actress became a household name after her portrayal as Yasmine in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Hoga. The actress bagged the role after Avneet Kaur left the show. However, before that, Ashi shone bright with her work in the show Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai alongside Randeep Raii. As of now, she is in the show Meet, alongside Shagun. She plays the title lead in the show.