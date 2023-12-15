Aangan Aapno Kaa: Jaidev lies to Pallavi about moving to Shimla

Sony SAB’s newly launched show, Aangan Aapno Kaa, narrates the heartwarming story of Jaidev Sharma (Mahesh Thakur), a devoted single father and his inseparable bond with his three daughters, Pallavi (Ayushi Khurana), Tanvi (Aditi Rathore) and Deepika (Neetha Shetty). The series beautifully combines dramatic and heartwarming moments, creating a captivating story that’s a must-watch for everyone. In recent episodes, Jaidev deals with inner turmoil upon discovering that Pallavi sacrificed a great offer in Dubai for his sake. Feeling like an obstacle in her path to success, he decides to move away for a while and give her the space she needs.

In the upcoming episodes, under the guise of heading to Shimla for organic farming with friends, Jaidev secretly plans to become a paying guest at Akash’s (Samar Vermani) house. Initially shocked by his abrupt plans, Pallavi later interprets this as an attention-seeking act. As Jaidev’s move unfolds, viewers can anticipate dramatic and intriguing moments, with the father-daughter duo navigating the void created by his absence in the house.

Mahesh Thakur, who essays the role of Jaidev, said, “Jaidev is trying to navigate the fine line between being supportive and not becoming a hindrance to his daughter. His decision to keep his plans secret and live as a paying guest is his way of giving Pallavi the space she needs to grow on her own. He hasn’t really considered the potential chaos if Pallavi discovers the truth, or the fact that he’s not used to living without her. Viewers can look forward to an interesting storyline as everything unfolds.”