Aankh Micholi Spoiler: Arvind’s ill health forces Rukmini to give consent for marriage

Aankh Micholi the Star Plus show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen engaging drama with Rukmini (Khushi Dubey) facing dissent and accusations after being stripped of her uniform after medical tests proved that she had consumed drugs. Her father Arvind (Mridul Kumrasinha) faced a huge disappointment in life, as he had always dreamt of his daughter being in the IPS force.

We saw Arvind suffer a heart attack after he was humiliated at his workplace over his daughter’s act. Sumedh (Navneet Malik) rushed to Arvind’s assistance when he fainted on the ground. Sumedh rushed Arvind to the hospital and even contacted Rukmini and conveyed the news. Sumedh prayed for the well-being of the man and waited till the daughter came and took charge.

The coming episode will see Rukmini and the family coming to the hospital. Sumedh will see Rukmini praying for her father’s health. Sumedh will not meet Rukmini as she will be very emotional. He will write a letter to her, along with Arvind’s uniform and will leave.

When Arvind will get conscious, he will force Rukmini to get married to the guy whom his sister has selected. Arvind who would see the photo of Sumedh will realize that he is a good man, as per his meetup on the road. Arvind will force Rukmini to marry him. Rukmini will not have any other option but to agree to the wedding, as her decision will give a new lease of life to her father.

Aankh Micholi Ep 26 26th February Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Aankh Micholi the Star Plus show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is the story of an undercover cop Rukmini who aspires to achieve her dreams. In the process, the plot will also dwell on her love life. The show has Khushi Dubey playing Rukmini. Actors Navneet Malik and Hitesh Bhardwaj play the male leads and portray characters Sumedh and Malhaar respectively.