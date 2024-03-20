Aankh Micholi Spoiler: Rukmini gets to know Sumedh’s profession

Aankh Micholi the Star Plus show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen engaging drama with Rukmini (Khushi Dubey) harbouring dreams of convincing Sumedh (Navneet Malik) to allow her to become an IPS officer. She believes that Sumedh will understand her as he is a Navy officer and serves the Nation.

The coming episode will bring a shock value to Rukmini as she will get to know that Kesar Baa knows nothing about her education. She will be shocked when she will understand that Kesar Baa believes she is a BA graduate and knows nothing about her passing out the IPS training. Rukmini’s agony will further intensify when she will get to know that Sumedh is a mere tea maker in the vicinity.

Sumedh will be called for a felicitation ceremony where Madan has started his own tea shop after learning a lot from Sumedh. Madan will invite Sumedh and his family. While Rukmini will expect a Navy address at the ceremony, she will be shocked to see Sumedh wearing the towel and making tea. Her world will come crashing down at this reality.

Aankh Micholi Ep 46 19th March Written Episode Update

Kesar and Rukmini had an unfortunate moment when Kesar asked Rukmini to help her out with lost money. But Rukmini blamed Kesar instead.

How will she handle her marital life?

Aankh Micholi the Star Plus show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions is the story of an undercover cop Rukmini who aspires to achieve her dreams. In the process, the plot will also dwell on her love life. The show has Khushi Dubey playing Rukmini. Actors Navneet Malik and Hitesh Bhardwaj play the male leads and portray characters Sumedh and Malhaar respectively.