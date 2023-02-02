Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen enduring drama with the suspense prevailing of whether Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) will be able to retain the custody of Anu. As we know, Maaya (Chahat Pandey), the biological mother of Anu has come to claim custody of her daughter. Anupamaa and Maaya have entered into a deal of 15 days, and after the time frame, Anu will choose whoever she wants to live with.

Meanwhile, Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) has tried to dig deep into the past of Maaya. He has unearthed something big, and is waiting for Anu’s birthday to get over so that he can expose Maaya.

The coming episode will see Maaya exercising her power of being the real mother and taking permission of sleeping with Anu on the eve of her birthday so that she will be the first person to wish her on her birthday. Anuj and Anupamaa will feel miserable in their room without Anu and will be weeping. Meanwhile, Anu will put Maaya to sleep and will walk into Anuj and Anupamaa’s room to sleep with them. The two of them will be doubly overjoyed to see Anu right before them at the time of 12 pm in the night. They will get to wish their daughter first.

What will happen on the day of the birthday?

