Anupamaa Spoiler: Anupamaa questions Paritosh; slaps him

Anupamaa the Star Plus television show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) being subjected to humiliation, so much so that she has been traumatized for the agony they have been facing at Spice and Chutney Restaurant. Anupamaa was extremely pained to see people pelting stones at them, which even hurt Beeji and Yashdeep. Yashdeep’s angry words at Anupamaa hurt her all the more, and she felt all the more responsible for their bad state of affairs.

The upcoming episode will see both Anupamaa and Beeji collapsing after being hit by stones. Anupamaa will be taken to the hospital by Anuj who will all the time be with her and lend his helping hand. Anuj will want Anupamaa to not be diffident and accept defeat. Rather, he will advise her to pick herself up and be determined to fight this phase out and expose the culprit.

Anupamaa will be worried about Anuj being with her and going through all the pain. She will categorically stop him from following her and will leave the hospital. Anupamaa’s gut feeling will be that Paritosh (Gaurav Sharma) is the culprit. So she will go to Toshu’s house and will hold him by the collar and question him as to why he did so to bring so much humiliation to his mother.

Anupamaa Ep 1299 27th May Written Episode Update

Anuj found Anupmaa lying down on the road. He got her home. But Anupamaa was traumatized on seeing her news in the television and papers.

Will Paritosh convince his mother that he is innocent?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.