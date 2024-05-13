Anupamaa Spoiler: Yashdeep Proposes Anupama, Anuj Shocked

Star Plus television show Anupamaa has seen major twists with the gripping storyline. According to the plot, Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) decided to reopen Spice and Chutney in collaboration with Yashdeep. Anupama invites Anuj to the restaurant’s grand opening on the occasion of Akshay Tritiya, where Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) comes with Shruti. Anupama becomes happy and enjoys the opening ceremony, in which Anuj captures Anupama with his lens. Soon, he collides with Yashdeep, and a diamond ring falls out of Yashdeep’s pocket. When Anuj gives it to Yashdeep, he comes to know that this ring is to propose to Anupama.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Toshu (Gaurav Sharma) come to the party and ask her for a job. Anupama offers him a job as a waiter, which makes him angry. However, considering Toshu’s past, getting this job is difficult for him. On the other hand, Yashdeep is all set to propose Anupama. Soon, Yashdeep meets Anupama and reveals that he really likes her, which leaves her in deep shock while Anuj, in panic, keeps calling Anupama.

It will be interesting to see what Anupama’s decision will be.

Anupama is the story of a selfless Gujrati homemaker and her journey to explore her life. The show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Madalsa Sharma.