Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kuldeep Malhotra’s tyranny gets revealed

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with the wedding muhurat of Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Dalunkhe) getting nearer. We saw how the families gelled together to enjoy every festive moment before the wedding. On the other hand, Kuldeep Malhotra (Amit Behl) has come from abroad and is hiding in his own house. He wants to come in front of the family right after the wedding when he will create big drama that will separate Kunal and Vandana. Only Pammi Bua knows of him being in the house.

At this juncture, Vani (Chaitrali Gupte), Kunal’s mother who has been kept by Kuldeep in the mental asylum, runs out of the asylum. We saw her reach Vijay Karmarkar’s house, and spot Kunal and Vedika there. She was about to call out to her kids when Kuldeep held her and brought her out of the venue.

In the coming episode, Kuldeep will show his power over Vani and will try to strangulate her. However, Vani will push her husband aside and will show him the mirror of his wrongdoings by saying that he not only took all the songs of Vijay, but also tarnished the friendship of Vani and Vijay by calling it names.

Kuldeep will be so angry that he will want to end Vani’s life in order to keep her away from Kunal and Vedika.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 118 17th December Written Episode Update

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.