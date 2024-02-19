Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal and Vandana confess their love for each other

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) being shot at the wedding. Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) took care of him all through the night and nursed him to health. On their way back, right on Valentine’s Day, Vandana decided to open her feelings of love for Kunal. She did not expect him to reciprocate the same feelings but wanted to reveal her feelings to him.

The coming episode will see Vandana going on her knees, and showing the ring that she has kept for Kunal as a token of her love. She will tell him that the bond between them might have started as responsibility, but it has turned into love for her in due course of time. Vandana will tell Kunal that she is fine even if he does not have the same feelings for her.

Kunal will be pleasantly surprised by Vandana’s love confession. He will also open his feelings towards Vandana and will tell her that he loves her. Soon, Kunal and Vandana will hug each other and will promise to give each other a great future. Vandana will put the ring on Kunal’s hand and this will be a new beginning for them as a couple.

In the midst of all this, Kuldeep (Amit Behl) will return and will threaten to shake the happy world of Kunal and Vandana.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 178 18th February Written Episode Update

Vandana took care of Kunal all night after he was shot. Kunal recovered and the two of them had a few romantic inclinations on their way back.

What will happen now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.