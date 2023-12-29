Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal and Vandana plan Tara’s birthday party

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Soniya (Leena Jumani) playing her cards well to get the sympathy of Kunal (Mohit Malik). As we know, Vijay Karmarkar asked Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) to send Soniya out of the house. Vijay humiliated Soniya and this was made into a big issue by Pammi as well as Soniya. Pammi advised Soniya to play the victim card well and get Kunal’s soft corner.

Amidst all this, Kunal will be seen protecting Vandana and her intent to wish well for Tara. When Tara will get hurt in the park, Kunal will take Vandana’s side and will protect her.

Later, Kunal and Vandana will together plan a surprise for Tara on her birthday. They will decorate the room and will bring her into the room, as a surprise. Tara will be thrilled to see the surprise.

Later, the Malhotra family will host a big birthday party for Tara. There will be moments of fun, dance and music at the party.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 129 28th December Written Episode Update

Soniya wanted to get back into the life of Kunal. She decided to use the sympathy factor to work in her favour against Kunal.

What will happen next?

