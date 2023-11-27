Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal and Vandana receive shocking news about Tara

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Tara eating the bread with peanut butter which she is allergic to. The allergic reaction would soon turn tragic with Tara not able to breathe properly. Tara wanted help from her father but Kunal (Mohit Malik), unfortunately, was drunk and unconscious. Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) came to Tara’s rescue and took her to the hospital.

Vedia woke up Kunal from his deep sleep and brought him to the hospital. The coming episode will see Kunal and Vandana receiving a shocking news from the doctor. The doctor will tell them that owing to Tara’s medical condition which involves a hole in her heart, her allergic reaction and its consequence could be fatal.

Kunal and Vandana will be shocked to know about it. Vandana will call Soniya and ask her to come to Tara’s bedside. But Soniya will cite the reason that she is travelling. Kunal will go through an emotional transformation when he will realize that he was being rude to his daughter, and had even separated Vandana from Tara when she needed her the most.

Vandana got anxious as she heard loud music from Kunal’s house. She wondered why Kunal and Tara were listening to music on such a high volume. On the other hand, Tara tried to wake her father when she started to feel unwell. But Kunal was totally unconscious.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.