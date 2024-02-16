Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal apologizes to Vandana

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) going out to the border of Gujarat for a business meeting. Their car broke down midway, and the couple encountered grave problems when a few goons attacked Vandana. Kunal rescued her, but in the process, her mangalsutra broke. As every married woman would do, Vandana was very concerned about not wearing her mangalsutra.

Kunal was touched by Vandana’s concern for him. They boarded a wedding truck where people talked about the love that the couple has for each other.

The coming episode will see Kunal and Vandana staying for the wedding. They will get dressed in traditional attire for the wedding. There will be a problem at the wedding when the ex-boyfriend of the bride will try to attack the bride. Kunal and Vandana will stop things from going bad.

That will be when Vandana will teach the to-be-married couple to understand each other, sit and sort things out rather than getting angry at each other. Kunal will weep thinking of many such mistakes he has made to put down Vandana. Soon, Kunal will be seen apologizing for all these mistakes.

Vandana wept after the beads of her mangalsutra gave way. Kunal soothed her sorrow and calmed her down.

Will Kunal and Vandana’s relationship be a bed of roses from here?

