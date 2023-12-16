Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal convinces Vijay for the marriage

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana’s (Sayli Salunkhe) wedding festivity kickstarting. The couple had a Punjabi-style Mehendi function followed by a Marathi-style ritual. Everyone has been happy, but Vandana has been sad as her father Vijay has not consented to the marriage. Kunal has vowed that he will bring her father and make him accept the wedding before the muhurat.

The coming episode will see Kunal fulfilling that when he will have a hearty conversation with Vijay (Yatin Karyekar). Kunal will tell Vijay that Vandana’s happiness lies with him. Also, Kunal will tell Vijay that he is with Vandana in her struggle to fulfil her father’s dream of becoming a singer. Kunal will ask Vijay if he can also stand by his daughter and support her in her new phase in life.

Vijay will melt and will accept Kunal as his son-in-law. This will be a joyous moment for Vandana and Kunal. They will seek his blessings.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.