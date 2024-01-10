Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal gets a panic attack

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) accidentally bumping into a lady who banged against his car. The lady is none other than Kunal’s mother Vani (Chaitrali Gupte). Kunal went to revive the lady, but got a shock of his life when he saw her face.

The coming episode will see Kunal getting a panic attack and not able to handle himself. Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) will come to the rescue and will help the lady. She will tell Kunal that it was just an accident and that the lady will be alright. But Kunal will behave strangely and will sit in a corner away from his mother, all scared and uncontrollable. Vandana will find it strange. Later, when she will not receive any help from Kunal in taking the lady to the car, she will muster courage and take her. However, when Vani will be about to fall, Kunal will give his assistance. Later, Vandana will decide to drive the car as Kunal will not be in a proper state of mind. Kunal will hold Vandana’s palloo in fear.

At home, Kunal will directly go to his sister Vedika and blurt out the truth that he saw his mother.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 140 9th January Written Episode Update

Vandana got the necklace in Anagha’s cupboard and was shocked. She returned it to Kunal, but got humiliated and taunted by Pammi Bua.

What will happen now?

