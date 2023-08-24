ADVERTISEMENT
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal looks for a house in Vandana's locality

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kunal coming to the same locality where Vandana lives, as he will be on the lookout for a house.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
24 Aug,2023 13:25:47
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal looks for a house in Vandana's locality

Baatein Kush Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut opened up with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) clashing at the recording studio when Kunal not only rejected Vandana’s voice but also humiliated her by saying that she can never make it big as a singer. However, back home, Vandana was motivated by her singer father who told her that her day would surely come. This lifted Vandana’s spirits.

As we know, Kunal who has come from London to resurrect his music company by finding a really good singer and face, has refused to stay with his relative in Mumbai. Instead, he is on the lookout for a penthouse where he can stay.

The coming episode will see Kunal being taken to Vandana’s locality to look for a house. Since there will be construction work going on, Kunal will be forced to walk his way to the address.

He will be agitated to know that he is looking for a house near a certain Vandana Niwas. The name in itself will irk him now. But Kunal will be unaware of the fact that he is actually looking at a penthouse adjacent to Vandana’s house, the same girl who challenged him earlier in the day.

What will Kunal do now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the leads.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

