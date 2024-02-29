Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal sides with his father Kuldeep Malhotra

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kuldeep (Amit Behl) masterminding a big misunderstanding between Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe). As we know, Kuldeep is the black sheep and has from childhood, brainwashed Kunal about his goodness and his mother’s wrongdoings. Kunal has developed a hatred for his mother and has been building this pensive feeling of hatred in his mind for his mother for years.

Now, with Vandana trying to break this shield that Kuldeep has put on Kunal by showing the bad face of his father, Kunal is getting enraged. He blindly supports his father and cannot hear anything against him.

The coming episode will see Vandana openly blaming Kuldeep for trying to kill Vani on the road. Kuldeep however, will refute it and will shed crocodile tears. Even when Vani will support Vandana and tell Kunal that his father certainly tried to kill her, Kunal will not believe anything of it. Vandana will not be able to prove her point with a proof and this will lead to a big fight between Vandana and Kunal.

Kunal will support his father and will blame Vandana as the one with the scheming mind.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 188 28th February Written Episode Update

Vandana saved Vani when Kuldeep orchestrated a road accident in which he wanted to kill Vani.

What will happen next?

