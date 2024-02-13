Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal takes a stand for Vandana

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Mrunal (Garvita Sadhwani) creating havoc for the Malhotra family by joining hands with Vaibhav (Karanvir Mehra). Mrunal in the process, is cheating Bobby too. Kunal (Mohit Malik) had expressed concern over Bobby being taken for a ride by Mrunal.

We saw how Mrunal met Vaibhav and Vani had a glimpse of Mrunal meeting a man. This created big drama in the house. Pammi, Mrunal and Bobby revolted against Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) when she questioned her sister.

The coming episode will see Kunal taking a stand for Vandana. He will ask the Sood family to leave his home. He will ask Guneet, Pammi, Bobby and Mrunal to leave his house and live in their house. He will hold Vandana by her hand and will tell his family to give respect to his wife.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 172 12th February Written Episode Update

Mrunal and Vaibhav shared a romantic moment in the lawn of the Malhotra house. Vani saw a glimpse of Mrunal with a man and reported it to Vandana.

Will Vandana take this opportunity to express her love for Kunal?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.