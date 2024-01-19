Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal throws Soniya out of his house

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) bringing Vani (Chaitrali Gupte) home. As we know, Vani has lost her memory and does not remember even her kids. At his juncture, Kunal holds anger and grudge against his mother and does not talk to Vani. He makes Vandana and Vedika handle Vani’s needs and stays away from her. We saw how Vani saved Tara’s life by pushing her away from the fire.

We also wrote about Soniya (Leena Jumani) complaining to the child welfare officers that she feels her daughter is not safe with her father.

The coming episode will see Soniya open her real face before Kunal and family. She will want to take Tara away from the house. Vandana will revolt and will show the officers the needed proof of the situation mentioned by Soniya. She will show the video where Vani is saving Tara and not hurting her.

The officers will be convinced and will leave. After knowing Soniya’s true colours, Kunal will throw Soniya out of the house. He will feel bad for whatever happened. Vandana will console Tara. But Vani will be in disbelief and shock after knowing how bad a mother she was to Vedika and Kunal.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 148 18th January Written Episode Update

Vandana and Kunal shared the grief that they carry from childhood. Later, they were seen celebrating Makar Sankranti.

What will happen now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.