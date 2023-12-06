Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Soniya threatens Vandana

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) needing to face all odds after agreeing to marry Kunal (Mohit Malik). As we know, Kunal is out of station on work and he has asked Vandana to handle Tara. In his absence, Vandana is getting taunted by one and all for giving consent to marry Kunal. Vandana’s own father is against the wedding, which has put Vandana in deeper thoughts.

We saw how Soniya (Leena Jumani) felt upset after losing her custody case of Tara. She has also shown signs of getting jealous seeing Kunal and Vandana’s closeness. She was the one who tried to brainwash Kunal against Vandana.

The coming episode will see Mrunal brainwashing Soniya and joining hands with her. As we know, Vandana got Vaibhav arrested for trying to kill her father. This has made Mrunal mad. She wants to bring Vaibhav out of jail and is seeking help. With Hemant refusing to help, Mrunal has gone to Soniya for help.

The coming episode will focus on Mrunal breaking the big news of Kunal and Vandana’s wedding to Soniya. Soniya will be shocked to hear this and will worry about it. Mrunal will seek Soniya’s help to bail out Vaibhav.

Soniya will do the unexpected, and will threaten Vandana and ask her to stay away from Kunal and Tara.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 106 5th December Written Episode Update

Vandana caught Vaibhav red-handed when he tried to attack her father. Vandana hit Vaibhav and called the police and got him arrested.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.