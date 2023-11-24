Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Tara and Vandana’s emotional meetup

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen Kunal (Mohit Malik) being carried away by Soniya’s words where he now believes that Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) is trying to get closer to Tara to get Kunal. Kunal has stopped Tara from meeting Vandana. He has also categorically told Vandana that she has to stop seeing Tara. We have seen Tara and Vandana longing to be with each other. Even when she is alone, Tara has been remembering things that Vandana taught her and is doing them.

When Tara could not sleep, Vandana sang a lullaby from her balcony and this soothed Tara and she ended up sleeping.

The coming episode will see Tara writing a letter to God and telling in which she will tell that she needs to be with Vandu Mimi. However, Kunal will see it and will tear the letter and tell Tara not to do such stuff. Tara will feel sad and will start to cry. Vedika will be saddened seeing Tara’s sorrow, and she will plan to take Tara to Vandana’s house in the wee hours of the night after Kunal sleeps.

Vandana and Tara will have an emotional union and will cry their heart out on seeing each other. Tara will keep talking to Vandana and Vandana will simply hear to her. However, Kunal will get up to have a look at Tara. He will be worried about not finding her in the room. He will go out and spot Vandana and Tara together.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 94 23rd November Written Episode Update

Soniya got angry when her friends talked about Kunal. She threw her glass of drink on them. Indraneel got wild at Soniya and asked her whether she loved Kunal.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.