Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Tara gets unwell

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) forcing Tara to keep away from Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe). We saw how Vandana and Tara longed to meet and be with each other. Vedika realized their pain and made them meet in the wee hours of the night. It was an emotional meetup for Tara and Vandana. However, Kunal saw them together and issued a very stern warning to Vandana about not meeting Tara again. He told her that he would take the ultimate action if this continued.

The coming episode will see Tara getting unwell. As we know, Vandana had carefully got all the allergies in the food list that Tara had, and had mailed them to Kunal. As per the list, Tara is allergic to peanut butter.

The coming episode will see Simi unknowingly feeding Tara bread with peanut butter. At the same time, Kunal will remember his first love and get totally drunk. When Tara will get allergic reactions to food, Kunal will drop down on the floor after being high on alcohol.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 95 24th November Written Episode Update

