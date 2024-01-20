Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vani tries to know herself

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut saw Kunal (Mohit Malik) sending Soniya out of the house after she tried to separate Tara from him. As we know, Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) has brought Vani (Chaitrali Gupte) home, but she remains very sad after knowing that her son hates her a lot and that she had been a very selfish and bad mother.

The coming episode will see Vandana not finding Vani inside the house. She will search for her everywhere but to no avail. She will tell the family about it. Vandana, Kunal and the family will start searching for Vani. Vandana will get to know that a lady has been killed in a road accident. They will fear the worst and will go look up the body. Fortunately, the victim will not be Vani. When everyone will be perturbed, Vandana will get to know that Vani is in her house. All of them will reach Vandana Niwas, and will be stunned to see Vani gazing at pictures of Vijay Karmarkar. She will also start to sing a song which would have been written by Vijay.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 149 19th January Written Episode Update

Will the family get to know the past connect between Vijay and Vani?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.