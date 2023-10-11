Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal gives Vandana a 'unique' blessing

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) and Vaibhav’s (Karan Veer Mehra) wedding happening. As we know, Vaibhav and Mrunal were smarter than Kunal. When Kunal (Mohit Malik) tried to prove Vaibhav and Mrunal’s love angle, the plan failed. As we know, Vaibhav has a bigger plan of marrying Vandana and getting away with her property. Kunal was devastated as he could not stop the wedding from happening, even when he knew the truth.

The coming episode will see Vandana and Vaibhav coming to Kunal to seek his blessings. Vandana will be adamant that she get Kunal’s blessings and sort out his misunderstandings too about Vaibhav. Vandana will tell Kunal about Vaibhav’s promise and will ask for his blessings.

Kunal will be agitated upon seeing Vaibhav. As his blessings, Kunal will tell Vandana to be strong no matter what. He will tell her to hold on to her courage even in the worst of situations and try coming out of the mess she is in. Vandana will feel odd on receiving such a blessing, but Vaibhav will have the last laugh as he will further taunt Kunal and tell him that he will win now.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 50 10th October Written Episode Update

Vandana got back to her wedding venue after Kunal could not prove whatever he had taken her for. During the pheres, Vandana asked Vaibhav to promise her of never to cheat on her.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.