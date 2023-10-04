Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal Malhotra FREAKS out; know why

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kunal freaking out in despair and anger on a recent development and twist in the track. Read to know why.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
04 Oct,2023 11:58:22
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana’s (Sayli Salunkhe) wedding day fast approaching. As we know, Vaibhav (Karan Veer Mehra) is cheating on Vandana, as he is having a secretive affair with Vandana’s sister Mrunal. Kunal (Mohit Malik) knows about it and has been in a dilemma of whether or not to tell Vandana about it for the longest time now.

Vandana on the other hand, is extremely happy as she is getting married to the man she has loved for so many years. For Vandana, her dream of marrying her favourite man is coming true after a long wait.

The coming episode will see Kunal losing his cool. During the Mehendi ceremony, Mrunal and Vaibhav will again be seen together, hugging each other in the kitchen. Kunal will see this awkward scene and will want to stop it and expose them.

However, Kunal will be stopped by Hemant (Vishal Nayak). Yes, Hemant, the brother of Vandana will stop Kunal from exposing Vaibhav and Mrunal.

Are you wondering how Hemant got to know about it?

As we know, Hemant accidentally took Mrunal’s phone and saw pictures of Mrunal and Vaibhav in romantic poses. He was shocked and wanted to expose them. However, he was stopped by his wife Anagha who was also aware of it.

When Kunal will realize that both Vandana’s brother and sister-in-law know about this, and are not doing anything to stop Vaibhav’s act, Kunal will freak out. He will talk to them about morality and how Vaibhav is cheating Vandana and they are still not taking action.

What will Kunal do now? Will he take it upon his hands to save Vandana from Vaibhav?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.

