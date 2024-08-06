Badall Pe Paon Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Baani Decides To Work Part-time At Cafe, Rajat Worried

Sony Sab’s popular show Badall Pe Paon Hai, produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta under Dreamiyata production house, the audience has seen interesting dramas in the lives of Bani (Amandeep Sidhu) and Rajat (Aakash Ahuja). Darshan accuses Bani of stealing eight thousand from his shop and brings the police with him. After searching Bani’s house, the police officers leave her and ask her to stay in Chandigarh until the case gets resolved.

In the upcoming episode, Baani is at the center of family dynamics and personal struggles. As she teaches Minty Haryanvi dance, Baani’s lively spirit brings joy to the family. However, she notices Astha’s suspicious behavior when Astha sneaks out with a handbag. Baani cleverly uses the opportunity to give Astha a tiffin box meant for her secret rendezvous with Purab.

Baani decides to keep the secret, understanding the potential tension it might cause, especially since Rajat has previously warned Poonam about Purab. As the dance continues, Baani receives a call from her friend Parul, who informs her that her absence from the café job is causing issues. Concerned about her position and needing to secure a full-time role, Baani contemplates how to prove her value to ensure job security.

This episode highlights Baani’s growing awareness of family secrets and determination to stabilize her professional situation. Rajat and Bani share a tense auto ride, with Rajat concerned about Bani’s decision to work part-time at a café. A POV reveals someone is following them.