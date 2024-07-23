Badall Pe Paon Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Baani to pursue her secret share market investment; Rajat -Baani to get closer

Badall Pe Paon Hai, the Sony SAB show produced by Dreamiyata Entertainment has seen exciting drama with Baani (Amandeep Sidhu) dreaming big, not just for herself, but to uplift her family’s life despite their financial limitations. In recent episodes, after Baani gets scolded by the family for secretly investing money in stocks, she learns the reason behind their hatred. She got to know that her sister-in-law Aastha’s (Chetna Singh) husband landed in jail for a stock market scam. However, Baani found unexpected support from her mother-in-law Poonam, (Shefali Rana) who encouraged her desire to invest in the stock market.

In the upcoming episode, Baani will be seen secretly continuing her stock market investments. Circumstances will bring her and Rajat (Aakash Ahuja) closer despite their differences. Baani will take money from Poonam and invest in stocks, relying on market insights and tips. Meanwhile, Rajat will begin to understand Baani’s good intentions and develop a soft corner for her, even gifting her EarPods. With her mother-in-law as an unexpected ally, Baani will dive headfirst into the world of stocks.

Sony SAB’s Badall Pe Paon Hai narrates the story of a young spirited girl, Baani (Amandeep Sidhu), who wishes to overcome her financial struggles and take care of her family, especially her ailing sister Mannat (Noor Matharu). In the upcoming sequence, Baani is set to marry Rajat (Aakash Ahuja), who she thinks comes from a rich family and will resolve all of her financial worries.