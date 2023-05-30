ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Priya’s mother to learn about Yuvraj’s affair

Priya’s mother learns that Yuvraj was cheating on Priya and is set to marry his girlfriend. She decides to go to the function and expose Yuvraj in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’

Author: Manisha Suthar
30 May,2023 17:43:05
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’ has returned with new story. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. As per the plot, Priya comes to Yuvraj’s office to meet him. However, the latter stops her from entering the office. Soon, Yuvraj takes her to a corner and breaks up with her. Priya requests him not to break her heart. However, Yuvraj ends his relationship with Priya. The latter breaks down and walks towards the gate. Ram witnesses Yuvraj and Priya’s break up and feels sad for Priya.

In the coming episode, Priya’s mother learns about Yuvraj’s affair. She also learns that Yuvraj was cheating on Priya and is set to marry his girlfriend. She decides to go to the function and expose Yuvraj. However, Priya rushes behind her and stops her from ruining Yuvraj’s function.

Will Priya forgive Yuvraj?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

Keep reading IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

