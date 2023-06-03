ADVERTISEMENT
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram and Priya to meet each other

Ram calls Priya and requests to come and meet him. Priya understands Ram and agrees to meet him in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Jun,2023 11:56:32
Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, has seen quite a lot of drama happening in last week. According to the storyline, Priya’s mother enters Ram’s house, where Yuvraj’s roka takes place. In front of the guest, Priya’s mother lashes out at Yuvraj for being unfaithful towards her daughter. Ram gets shocked and stops the roka. He hears Priya’s side of the story and decides whether to marry Yuvraj to his sister Alika.

In the coming episode, Ram calls Priya and requests to come and meet him. He reveals how her mother created a drama at the roka and revealed Yuvraj’s truth. Ram mentions that he would like to hear her side of the story. Priya understands Ram and agrees to meet him.

Are you excited about Ram and Priya’s meeting?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

