Television | Spoilers

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram's decision to change clinic upsets Priya

Shreya informs Priya that Ram (Nakuul Mehta) has found a new clinic for her which is close to home. This does not go down well with Priya in Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Author: Manisha Suthar
13 Jul,2023 17:09:32
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram's decision to change clinic upsets Priya

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Shalini requests Priya to take the keys to the safe. Priya hesitates and refuses. Shalini insists that Priya accept responsibility and reveals her intention to relax. As the tension rises, Shalini begins to divulge the safe code to Priya when Ram intervenes, abruptly stopping her. With confusion and shock, Shalini was taken aback by Ram’s unexpected statement, urging her not to share the code with an outsider. However, Ram handles the situation.

In the coming episode, the packers land at Priya’s (Disha Parmar) clinic. The latter gets confused and wonders why the packers are at her clinic. Shreya then informs her that Ram (Nakuul Mehta) has found a new clinic for her which is close to home. This does not go down well with Priya as she had put in a lot of hard work behind setting up her clinic. Hence, Priya decides to pick up this conversation with Ram.

Will Ram and Priya fight?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

