Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aradhana reveals to Viren about Reyansh’s evil plans

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana tries to stop Reyansh and asks him to step back from marrying Kimaya. However, Reyansh ignores her. Soon, Aradhana decides to become adamant to stop Reyansh. After a failed attempt, Aradhana goes to Jai to seek help. She decides to reveal the truth about Reyansh and decides to take his help to stop Reyansh from marrying Kimaya.

Kimaya learns about Reyansh’s birthday and hence she decides to surprise him. She goes to Reyansh’s office and surprises him with a cake. As Kimaya and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) celebrate his birthday, Aradhana and Reyansh’s intimate video gets leaked. Malini sees the video and gets angry at Aradhana. She kicks out Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) from her house.

Now, in the coming episode, when Aradhana fails in all her plans to stop Reyansh and Kimaya’s wedding, she takes a different route. On the day of Kimaya’s mehendi ceremony, Aradhana meets Viren and reveals to him Reyansh’s evil plan behind marrying Kimaya. Viren is shocked and decides to support Aradhana in her plan to stop the wedding.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 85 2 November 2023 Written Episode Update

