Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Aradhana reveals to Viren about Reyansh’s evil plans

Aradhana meets Viren and reveals to him about Reyansh’s evil plan behind marrying Kimaya. Viren gets shocked and decides to support Aradhana in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Nov,2023 12:32:59
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana tries to stop Reyansh and asks him to step back from marrying Kimaya. However, Reyansh ignores her. Soon, Aradhana decides to become adamant to stop Reyansh. After a failed attempt, Aradhana goes to Jai to seek help. She decides to reveal the truth about Reyansh and decides to take his help to stop Reyansh from marrying Kimaya.

Kimaya learns about Reyansh’s birthday and hence she decides to surprise him. She goes to Reyansh’s office and surprises him with a cake. As Kimaya and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) celebrate his birthday, Aradhana and Reyansh’s intimate video gets leaked. Malini sees the video and gets angry at Aradhana. She kicks out Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) from her house.

Now, in the coming episode, when Aradhana fails in all her plans to stop Reyansh and Kimaya’s wedding, she takes a different route. On the day of Kimaya’s mehendi ceremony, Aradhana meets Viren and reveals to him Reyansh’s evil plan behind marrying Kimaya. Viren is shocked and decides to support Aradhana in her plan to stop the wedding.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

