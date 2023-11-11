Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka: Jai takes special care of Aradhana during difficult times

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) gets angry at Reyansh and slaps him for taking Kimaya’s life. She accuses Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) of killing Kimaya. The Khanna family breaks down after Kimaya’s death. They perform her last rituals and return home.

Viren, Kimaya’s father, is unable to handle himself after his daughter’s death. He soon falls sick and the family admits her to the hospital. Viren’s health deteriorates which makes Khanna family worried. Malini and her daughters break down as they first lose Kimaya and then Viren gets hospitalized. However, Aradhana becomes their support system. She consoles Malini and her daughters. She tries to become a strong support to them in this difficult time.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhana worries about Malini and her daughter’s health and sends them home. She stays at the hospital for Viren. Jai also visits the hospital and witnesses Aradhana’s efforts. Soon, he brings a coffee for Aradhana and takes special care of her during these difficult times.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 90 10 November 2023 Written Episode Update

