Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana and Reyansh go on a picnic along with Khanna family  

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) is upset that she will have to celebrate her birthday all by herself. However, Reyansh surprises Aradhana with a special birthday gift. Reyansh plans another birthday surprise for Aradhana.

Aradhana’s adoptive parents send their birthday wishes. Later, Malini goes to the orphanage along with Aradhana. Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) gets himself fired from his job and decides to return to Delhi. Aradhana gets upset and hence Reyansh stays back in Dehradun and surprises Aradhana with a birthday party at the Khanna house. Later, Aradhana gets jealous when she sees Reyansh getting close to Kimaya.

Now, in the coming episode, Viren informs the family about an Expo. Malini suggests to also join Viren and extend their vacation by having a family picnic. Viren and Malini’s children like the idea and decide to go to a picnic. Soon, Kimiya asks Reyansh and Aradhana to also join. After hesitation, the couple also joined in for the picnic.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 53 20th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Will Reyansh and Aradhana come close?