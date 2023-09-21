Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana and Reyansh go on a picnic along with Khanna family  

Viren informs the family about an Expo. Malini suggests to also join Viren and extend their vacation by having a family picnic Kimiya asks Reyansh and Aradhana to also join the picnic in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Sep,2023 17:21:41
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana and Reyansh go on a picnic along with Khanna family   853974

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) is upset that she will have to celebrate her birthday all by herself. However, Reyansh surprises Aradhana with a special birthday gift. Reyansh plans another birthday surprise for Aradhana.

Aradhana’s adoptive parents send their birthday wishes. Later, Malini goes to the orphanage along with Aradhana. Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) gets himself fired from his job and decides to return to Delhi. Aradhana gets upset and hence Reyansh stays back in Dehradun and surprises Aradhana with a birthday party at the Khanna house. Later, Aradhana gets jealous when she sees Reyansh getting close to Kimaya.

Now, in the coming episode, Viren informs the family about an Expo. Malini suggests to also join Viren and extend their vacation by having a family picnic. Viren and Malini’s children like the idea and decide to go to a picnic. Soon, Kimiya asks Reyansh and Aradhana to also join. After hesitation, the couple also joined in for the picnic.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 53 20th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Reyansh gets himself fired from his job and decides to return to Delhi. Aradhana gets upset and hence Reyansh stays back in Dehradun and surprises Aradhana with a birthday party at the Khanna house.

Will Reyansh and Aradhana come close?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

Comment Box

Related Post

Katha Ankahee spoiler: Viaan's romantic gesture leaves Kathaa overwhelmed 853859
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Viaan’s romantic gesture leaves Kathaa overwhelmed
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Aarav hugs Viaan after seeing his new room 853501
Katha Ankahee spoiler: Aarav hugs Viaan after seeing his new room
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana fights with goons 853395
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana fights with goons
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa recreates her Bidaai moment, family gets emotional 851782
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa recreates her Bidaai moment, family gets emotional
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh's skywritten birthday wish leaves Aradhana amazed 851765
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh’s skywritten birthday wish leaves Aradhana amazed
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family join hands against Samar 851540
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family join hands against Samar

Latest Stories

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Set the Stage for 'The Vaccine War' as Nana Patekar's Character Unveiled 853971
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri and Pallavi Joshi Set the Stage for ‘The Vaccine War’ as Nana Patekar’s Character Unveiled
Shiv Thakare puts up a tough fight against challenger- Divyanka Tripathi on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13' 853966
Shiv Thakare puts up a tough fight against challenger- Divyanka Tripathi on ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 13’
Prabhas led ‘Salaar’ actress Meenakshi Chaudhary sends out ‘prayers and blessings,’ here’s why 853804
Prabhas led ‘Salaar’ actress Meenakshi Chaudhary sends out ‘prayers and blessings,’ here’s why
#GaneshChaturthi2023: 853958
#GaneshChaturthi2023: I feel Ganesh Ji brings a lot of positive vibes in one’s life with his presence: Aditi Sharma
From Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra: Bollywood Celebs Shower Kareena Kapoor Khan With Birthday Wishes 853947
From Alia Bhatt to Sidharth Malhotra: Bollywood Celebs Shower Kareena Kapoor Khan With Birthday Wishes
KGF Actress Raveena Tandon's Daughter Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her, See Photos 853882
KGF Actress Raveena Tandon’s Daughter Rasha Thadani Looks Exactly Like Her, See Photos
Read Latest News