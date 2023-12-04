Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Jai to get arrested during mehendi ceremony

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhna and Malini arrive at Reyansh’s house to invite his parents to the wedding.

Meanwhile, Jai’s mother thinks of ways to drive a wedge between Jai and Aradhna. Aradhna invites Jai’s family for dinner at her house. Meanwhile, Reyansh purchases the housing society where Aradhna lives. Aradhna gets into an argument with Reyansh during the sangeet function, and all the guests hear their conversation. Aradhna apologises to Reyansh for speaking rudely about him. The next day, Reyansh shows up at Aradhna’s mehendi function.

Now, in the coming episode, in the midst of the mehendi ceremony, the police will arrive and ask for Jai. Jai will inquire about the situation. Shockingly, the police will inform him that he can’t proceed with the marriage as he has deceitfully married another woman, leading to accusations of cheating. Subsequently, the police will arrest Jai, abruptly halting the wedding festivities.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 105 1 December 2023 Written Episode Update

