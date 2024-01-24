Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh accuses Jay for Bhakti’s accident

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Bhakti gets admitted to the hospital after she meets with an accident. The doctor informs Aradhana about the critical need for AB-negative blood, as the hospital’s blood bank lacks this specific blood type. Later, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) tells Jay that Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) may have many flaws, but today, where Jay should be standing, Reyansh is standing with her for her mom.

Bhakti’s operation begins and a huge amount is needed for the operation. Soon, Neeta brings the amount and hands over to Aradhana. The latter questions about the money but Neeta lies to her. Later, Bhakti’s recovery which scares Neeta and she decides to kill her. However, when Bhakti goes to tamper with the machine, Reyansh enters the room. Reyansh and Aradhana witness Jay and Bani together in the hotel room. Jay tries to explain Aradhana but Reyansh starts fighting with Jay. Meanwhile, Reyansh gets evidence against Jay at the police station.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhana will inquire from Jay about whether he truly wants to end the marriage. Jay will respond, revealing that he has developed feelings for Bani and she also feels the same, which Aradhana could never feel for him. Meanwhile, Reyansh will inform Aradhana that he has come across a significant clue related to Bhakti’s accident. Reyansh will then question Bhakti about whether she saw Jay in the car because that car is registered in the name of Jay Khurana.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 142 23 January 2024 Written Episode Update

Reyansh and Aradhana witness Jay and Bani together in the hotel room. Jay tries to explain Aradhana but Reyansh starts fighting with Jay. Meanwhile, Reyansh gets evidence against Jay at the police station.