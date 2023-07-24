Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh falls in love with Aradhna

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhna and Reyansh marry their best friends Pooja and Vikram in the temple. Reyansh is extremely happy that Aradhna is single and has no plan of marrying anyone. Meanwhile, Aradhna and Pooja’s fathers search for Pooja and find them in the temple. After a lot of drama, Pooja’s parents accept them.

In the coming episode, Aradhna gets involved in eloping Pooja to get married to Vikram; hence her parents are furious at her. They want to make sure that she remembers her values and upbringing. On the other hand, Reyansh goes home and remembers his special moment spent with Aradhna. He is head over heels in love with Aradhna.

Later, as we reported earlier, Reyansh’s father throws a big party on his anniversary at his mansion. The entire office employees get invited to the party. During the party, Reyansh gives a smashing performance. Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) gets mesmerized by his performance and imagines herself dancing to a romantic number with him. Aradhna and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) share some close moments while dancing together. However, it all turns out to be Aradhna’s dream.

Is Aradhna in love with Reyansh?

