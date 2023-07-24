ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh falls in love with Aradhna

Reyansh remembers his special moment spent with Aradhna. He is head over heels in love with Aradhna in Sony Entertainment Television’s latest release Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
24 Jul,2023 14:57:45
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh falls in love with Aradhna 837019

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhna and Reyansh marry their best friends Pooja and Vikram in the temple. Reyansh is extremely happy that Aradhna is single and has no plan of marrying anyone. Meanwhile, Aradhna and Pooja’s fathers search for Pooja and find them in the temple. After a lot of drama, Pooja’s parents accept them.

In the coming episode, Aradhna gets involved in eloping Pooja to get married to Vikram; hence her parents are furious at her. They want to make sure that she remembers her values and upbringing. On the other hand, Reyansh goes home and remembers his special moment spent with Aradhna. He is head over heels in love with Aradhna.

Later, as we reported earlier, Reyansh’s father throws a big party on his anniversary at his mansion. The entire office employees get invited to the party. During the party, Reyansh gives a smashing performance. Aradhna (Shivangi Joshi) gets mesmerized by his performance and imagines herself dancing to a romantic number with him. Aradhna and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) share some close moments while dancing together. However, it all turns out to be Aradhna’s dream.

Is Aradhna in love with Reyansh?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

Also Read: Review of Sony TV’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyar Ka: Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon’s mesmerizing chemistry takes center stage

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

