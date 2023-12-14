Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh to spoil newlyweds Jai and Aradhna’s first night?

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Kirti kidnaps Jai and torturing him to an extent where she tries to make him confess his love for her but adamant on his word and staying true to himself Jai denies the fact. Reyansh takes Jai’s place and the wedding ceremony will begin, Aradhna finds out that the groom is not Jai but Reyansh instead.

On the other hand, when Jai refuses to confess his love for Kirti, she loses her patience and pulls a gun on Jay and fires it. However, Jai manages to save himself. On the other hand, Aradhna, Jai’s parents question about Jai to Reyansh. He informs them that Jai is with Kiki. Meanwhile, Varun comes and informs Neena and Aradhna about Jai being shot. Reyansh, Aradhna along with Jai’s family get stunned to know this shocking piece of information. Later, Jai returns and Aradhna, surprisingly chooses to marry Jai and not Reyansh.

Now, in the coming episode, Jai and Aradhna begin their married life. However, Aradhna informs Jai that she can never love him as Reyansh is her only love. Jai respects her decision. Meanwhile, Reyansh returns to meet Aradhna during her suhaagraat and informs Aradhna that he will always be around her and will continue to love her.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 113 13 December 2023 Written Episode Update

