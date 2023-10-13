Television | Spoilers

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana and Reyansh bake the cake. However, during the cake-baking drama, Reyansh comes close to Aradhana. It happens so that Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) gets a shock hence his hand gets burnt. Aradhana nurses his wound and the two come close to each other. The two share a romantic eye lock moment.

Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) and Reyansh have a conversation in the office and soon their conversation turns into cute banter. Aradhana asks Reyansh to not disturb and asks him to leave. Later, Aradhana goes to meet Malini who asks her about her feelings for Reyansh. Aradhana is shocked and remains speechless. However, she handles the situation by mentioning that she doesn’t have any feelings for Reyansh.

Now, in the coming episode, Jay is head over heels in love with Aradhana. Hence, he selects a ring to propose to Aradhana at the office party. On the other hand, Reyansh gets his hand on a pregnancy report which states Aradhana is pregnant and soon confronts her. However, Aradhana gets angry and slaps Reyansh.

