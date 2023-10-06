Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Reyansh denies Aradhana's request to stop broadcasting the news

Aradhana promises to protect Kimaya. She goes to meet Reyansh and requests him to stop broadcasting the news. However, Reyansh denies Aradhana's request in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
06 Oct,2023 16:56:43
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana is busy decorating the office and at the same time, Kriti tries to push the ladder to hurt Aaradhana.

At the same time, Jai arrives over there and saves her from falling. On noticing Jai holding Aradhana, Reyansh gets jealous. Later, Reyansh gives Aradhana 24 hours to tell Malini the truth about her parentage. Meanwhile, Aradhana finds out that someone is blackmailing Kimaya. Later, Malini, in the meantime, is concerned when she learns that Kimaya is expecting Angad’s child.

Now, in the coming episode, Malini tells Aradhana about Kimaya’s pregnancy and asks her to save the family’s reputation. Aradhana promises to protect Kimaya. She goes to meet Reyansh and requests him to stop broadcasting the news. However, Reyansh denies Aradhana’s request.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 64 5 October 2023 Written Episode Update

Jai and Reyansh interview the star cast of the film ‘Thank You for Coming’. Later, Malini learns that Kimaya might be pregnant.

What will Aradhana do next?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

