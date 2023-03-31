Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Malishka and Lakshmi prepare their prashads and go for puja. Soon, Karishma comes to the kitchen and spoils Lakshmi’s prashad. Rishi brings the bowls of prashad to the hall area post the puja. He serves everyone from both bowls. Family members taste the prashads and reveal Lakshmi’s prashad to be the best one. Malishka gets angry and shocked by the results.

Later, the Oberoi family decides to celebrate Holi. Soon, they all gather outside the house at the garden area. Rishi and Lakshmi wish each other a ‘happy holi’. Soon, Malishka sees them and gets angry. She goes towards Rishi and applies color on his face by coming close to him making Lakshmi jealous. Soon, Lakshmi gets uncomfortable.

Now, in the coming episode, Shalu and Aayush decide to bring Rishi and Lakshmi closer during the Holi celebration. Soon, they decide to make Rishi drink bhaang so that he confesses his feelings for Lakshmi. Aayush smartly makes Rishi drink the thandai and the latter gets drunk. Soon, Rishi goes to talk to Lakshmi, and in front of everyone, Rishi confesses his feelings for Lakshmi.

What will happen next? How will Lakshmi react?

