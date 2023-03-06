Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Lakshmi pushes him and rushes down to tell everyone. However, while coming down, she loses consciousness and falls down. Rishi witnesses her and saves Lakshmi. Later, Rishi tries to wake up Lakshmi but she fails to gain consciousness. Soon, Rishi gives rescue breaths to her and saves Lakshmi’s life.

Later, Lakshmi goes to the kitchen to prepare a meal. Rishi comes to speak to her. Soon, the two involve in a cute conversation. Rishi tries to help Lakshmi as she prepares the meal. Malishka notices their romance and gets angry. She comes and humiliates Lakshmi by putting allegations. Rishi gets angry and slaps Malishka for disrespecting Lakshmi. However, it turns out to be Malishka’s dream.

Now, in the coming episode, Malishka plans to add a liquid in the kheer made by Lakshmi so that her lips get affected. At the dinner table, Malishka drinks a smoothie and her lips swell. The family members get shocked to see her lips. Soon, the house help exposes Malishka’s plan against Lakshmi which backfired on her. Rishi gets angry at Malishka for her cheap plan but Lakshmi asks him to take Malishka’s care.

Will Malishka confess her crime?

