Bhagya Lakshmi: Neelam welcomes Rishi and Lakshmi to Oberoi mansion

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Raja auctions Lakshmi, and Rishi saves her and they run away. Rishi hides Lakshmi in a shop. Raja comes there with his goons, but they flee when the police come there. Aayush narrates the whole incident to Shalu. Later, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) awakens and Rishi dances with her. Ayush comes to pick up Rishi and Lakshmi and encounters a goon. The next day, Lakshmi disappears again.

Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) finds Lakshmi missing and gets worried. He soon goes out to look out for her. Finally, Rishi finds Lakshmi in the temple. The goon comes to the temple to attack Rishi, and take Lakshmi. However, Lakshmi pushes Rishi and saves him. The goon falls down.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi leave from the temple and informs about their whereabouts to Virendra and Aayush. They come to pick them up and finally Rishi and Lakshmi enter the house. As Lakshmi is unconscious, Rishi picks her in arms and enters Oberoi mansion. Neelam also realizes her mistake and accepts Lakshmi. She welcomes Rishi and Lakshmi in the house.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 757 10 November 2023 Written Episode Update

