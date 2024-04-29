Bhagya Lakshmi Spoiler: Rishi And Lakshmi Are Crying Bitterly, Malishka Gets Scared

Zee TV’s popular television show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen many emotional ups and downs in Rishi and Lakshmi’s lives in the past few days. As seen so far, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) met after 7 years, and they were stunned to see each other. They feel broken after their argument and saving each other from the fire.

In the upcoming episode, you will see Rishi and Lakshmi in a terrified situation as both cry their heart out meeting after 7 years. Rishi arrives in bad condition and starts throwing things in the house, leaving all the housemates worried. Amidst the wedding anniversary celebration, Rishi’s violent behavior makes Malishka worried. Lakshmi shares her grief with Shalu, saying that she is still at the place where she was 7 years back. However, nobody had any idea what had happened.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 926 29th April 2024 Spoiler

In tonight’s episode, the audience will see Rishi expressing his love to Lakshmi, which leaves her in a state of deep shock. Meanwhile, Anushka at home asks Malishka where Rishi is. Tensed with the situation, Malishka reveals that only Lakshmi can do this. Malishka gets scared, wondering about Lakshmi’s return to Rishi’s life.

What lies ahead in this tumultuous journey? Will Rishi make a desperate attempt to reclaim Lakshmi’s heart?

Bhagya Lakshmi is the story of a girl named Lakshmi, whose life changes after she marries businessman Rishi Oberoi. She feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?