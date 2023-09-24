Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi to start a new life together

Ever since its premiere, Zee TV's Bhagya Lakshmi has kept its viewers hooked on to their television screens with its ongoing twists and turns in Lakshmi(Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi’s(Rohit Suchanti) life

Author: IWMBuzz
24 Sep,2023 09:15:32
Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi to start a new life together 854670

Ever since its premiere, Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has kept its viewers hooked on to their television screens with its ongoing twists and turns in Lakshmi(Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi’s(Rohit Suchanti) life. The show has been winning the hearts of audiences with its amazing storyline, which has made #RishMi a household name. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Rishi confessed his love for Lakshmi in front of the whole family by putting a ring on her finger, amidst his wedding ceremonies happening with Malishka (Maera Misshra). This leaves everyone shocked.

After this big step that Rishi takes for his love, his mother Neelam (Smita Bansla), who has always been against his relationship with Lakshmi, gives him an ultimatum by asking him to choose between her and Lakshmi. In this quandary, with a heavy heart, Rishi decides to take the jarring decision of leaving the Oberoi house by choosing Lakshmi over his mother.

While Rishi’s decision leaves Neelam and other family members shattered, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness the upcoming drama in the show. Will Lakshmi and Rishi get married after moving out? Or will Malishka (Maera Misshra) and Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) again plan something against Rishi and Lakshmi?

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi every day at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

Comment Box

Related Post

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam 854497
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi chooses Lakshmi over his mother Neelam
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi puts garland around Lakshmi’s neck 854200
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi puts garland around Lakshmi’s neck
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi confesses love to Lakshmi in front of the family 853733
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi confesses love to Lakshmi in front of the family
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Shalu and Bani try to make Rishi realize his feelings for Lakshmi 853432
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Shalu and Bani try to make Rishi realize his feelings for Lakshmi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Virendra, Dadi, Shalu, Aayush and Bani join hands to reunite Lakshmi and Rishi 852740
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Virendra, Dadi, Shalu, Aayush and Bani join hands to reunite Lakshmi and Rishi
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s befitting reply to shock Vikrant 852114
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Lakshmi’s befitting reply to shock Vikrant

Latest Stories

Pooja Hegde visits Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan 854741
Pooja Hegde visits Kartik Aaryan’s home for Ganpati darshan
Pranita Subhash shines in a glamorous beige party wear gown 854765
Pranita Subhash shines in a glamorous beige party wear gown
Dinner Date To Music: Surbhi Chandna Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Mid-September Moody Vibes 854691
Dinner Date To Music: Surbhi Chandna Gives Sneak Peek Into Her Mid-September Moody Vibes
Reading, Mirror Selfie, Mehendi And More, Ananya Panday Unveils Her Quirkiness In Unseen Photos 854698
Reading, Mirror Selfie, Mehendi And More, Ananya Panday Unveils Her Quirkiness In Unseen Photos
Engagement Wardrobe 101: Mouni Roy, Shehnaaz Gill and Shraddha Arya’s gowns to be your staples 854803
Engagement Wardrobe 101: Mouni Roy, Shehnaaz Gill and Shraddha Arya’s gowns to be your staples
Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair and Aditi Bhatia’s embellished lehengas are fashion lessons for modern day women [Photos] 854763
Anushka Sen, Jannat Zubair and Aditi Bhatia’s embellished lehengas are fashion lessons for modern day women [Photos]
Read Latest News