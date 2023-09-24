Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi and Lakshmi to start a new life together

Ever since its premiere, Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has kept its viewers hooked on to their television screens with its ongoing twists and turns in Lakshmi(Aishwarya Khare) and Rishi’s(Rohit Suchanti) life. The show has been winning the hearts of audiences with its amazing storyline, which has made #RishMi a household name. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Rishi confessed his love for Lakshmi in front of the whole family by putting a ring on her finger, amidst his wedding ceremonies happening with Malishka (Maera Misshra). This leaves everyone shocked.

After this big step that Rishi takes for his love, his mother Neelam (Smita Bansla), who has always been against his relationship with Lakshmi, gives him an ultimatum by asking him to choose between her and Lakshmi. In this quandary, with a heavy heart, Rishi decides to take the jarring decision of leaving the Oberoi house by choosing Lakshmi over his mother.

While Rishi’s decision leaves Neelam and other family members shattered, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness the upcoming drama in the show. Will Lakshmi and Rishi get married after moving out? Or will Malishka (Maera Misshra) and Vikrant (Mohit Malhotra) again plan something against Rishi and Lakshmi?

To find out, tune into Bhagya Lakshmi every day at 8:30 pm, only on Zee TV